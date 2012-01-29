ABU DHABI Jan 29 Britain's Robert Rock
won his head-to-head duel with a ragged Tiger Woods to lift the
Abu Dhabi Championship title on Sunday after the former world
number one produced his worst performance of the week.
The two players started the day in a tie for the lead and it
was the little-known Rock who held his nerve on the final day to
collect his second European Tour victory with a closing 70 for
275, 13 under.
Woods's excellent play over the first three days at the
demanding Abu Dhabi Golf Club indicated the 14-times major
champion was back to his best but his game unravelled on Sunday
as he faded to a 72 for 277.
World number three Rory McIlroy (69) finished second on 276
while Woods had to settle for a share of third spot with former
U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell (68), who had a hole-in-one
at the 12th, and Dane Thomas Bjorn (68).
(Writing by Tony Jimenez in London, editing by John Mehaffey;
