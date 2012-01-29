ABU DHABI Jan 29 Britain's Robert Rock won his head-to-head duel with a ragged Tiger Woods to lift the Abu Dhabi Championship title on Sunday after the former world number one produced his worst performance of the week.

The two players started the day in a tie for the lead and it was the little-known Rock who held his nerve on the final day to collect his second European Tour victory with a closing 70 for 275, 13 under.

Woods's excellent play over the first three days at the demanding Abu Dhabi Golf Club indicated the 14-times major champion was back to his best but his game unravelled on Sunday as he faded to a 72 for 277.

World number three Rory McIlroy (69) finished second on 276 while Woods had to settle for a share of third spot with former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell (68), who had a hole-in-one at the 12th, and Dane Thomas Bjorn (68). (Writing by Tony Jimenez in London, editing by John Mehaffey; To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)