DOHA Feb 2 A late flurry of birdies helped Spain's Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano leapfrog American John Daly at the top of the first-round leaderboard on a windswept day in the desert at the Qatar Masters on Thursday.

Fernandez-Castano, who won the Singapore Open in November, returned a six-under-par 66 late in the day to move one stroke ahead of Daly, an early starter at the European Tour event.

South Korean KJ Choi and Australian Jason Day shared third spot on 68 while world number three Lee Westwood and fourth-ranked Martin Kaymer were back on 71.

"That was one of the best rounds I've ever played in a wind like that," Daly told the tour's website (www.europeantour.com). "You feel like you are eating sand - it was brutal."

The former British Open and U.S. PGA champion has plunged to 543rd in the world rankings and was surprised at his display at the Doha Golf Club.

"I'm pretty shocked," said the 45-year-old Daly after producing a flawless round containing five birdies. "I have had five and a half weeks off and really didn't touch a club much."

Daly has gone eight years without a victory and no longer has a U.S. PGA Tour card.

Pars were in short supply for Fernandez-Castano as the 31-year-old mixed nine birdies with three bogeys.

The Spaniard, who has won five times on the European Tour and is known as 'Gonzo' on the circuit, defied the elements late in the round by squeezing four birdies in the last five holes. (Writing by Tony Jimenez in London, editing by Justin Palmer; To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)