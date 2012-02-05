LONDON Feb 5 Britain's Paul Lawrie hit a
final-round 65 to win his second Qatar Masters title on Sunday,
evoking memories of his British Open success in 1999.
The Doha tournament was reduced to 54 holes due to high
winds on Friday and, after carding 69 and 67 in the opening two
rounds, Lawrie produced a bogey-free third to leave the chasing
pack trailing.
After finishing four strokes clear of Australia's Jason Day
and Sweden's Peter Hanson, he was reminded that the last time he
triumphed in Qatar, he went on to claim the British Open title
five months later at Carnoustie.
"Now wouldn't that be nice to get that again?" he said after
finishing on 15 under par with the joint lowest round of the
day.
The 43-year-old Scot has made a good start to the year with
top-10 finishes in last month's Volvo Golf Champions and Abu
Dhabi Championship.
Lawrie held a one-shot lead after Saturday's second round
and struck an eagle on the ninth and four birdies on the back
nine to win his seventh European Tour title.
"I don't think I can play much better than that," he said.
"When you've got a chance to win a tournament you don't
sleep as well the night before and things go racing through your
mind.
"You've got to get back to basics and I did that. I hit some
nice shots coming in."
(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Clare Fallon)