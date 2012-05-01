May 1 Spanish golfers will have extra motivation to win in Seville on Sunday with this week's European Tour event marking the 100th birthday of their national open and the first anniversary of the death of the great Seve Ballesteros.

Frenchman Arnaud Massy triumphed when the inaugural Spanish Open was staged in Madrid in 1912 and Ryder Cup stalwart Miguel Angel Jimenez spoke for all of his countrymen when he talked about the importance of the tournament.

"The Spanish Open is very special to us Spanish players," the 48-year-old told the tour's official website (www.europeantour.com).

"It is a big week and of course we will all have thoughts about Seve and how we miss him."

Ballesteros, who died last year at the age of 54 after a long battle with brain cancer, began his career at the 1974 Spanish Open before going on to claim five major championship wins and 87 tournament victories in total.

He also collected 20 points from 37 Ryder Cup matches, many in his brilliant combination with compatriot Jose Maria Olazabal, and became the first European Tour player to reach one million pounds ($1.62 million), two million pounds and three million pounds in career earnings.

Ballesteros, at 17 years and eight days, became the youngest professional to play in a European Tour event when he competed in his national open in 1974 - a record that still stands.

Rafael Cabrera-Bello, the only Spaniard to triumph on this season's circuit at the Dubai Desert Classic in February, echoed Jimenez's thoughts.

"Seve and Jose Maria are the reason I play golf," said the 27-year-old. "They were my idols when I was young and they still are.

"Spanish golf is on a high at the moment with Sergio Garcia winning twice at the end of last year, Alvaro Quiros winning twice in Dubai last season and me winning this year."

South African Thomas Aiken won last year's Spanish Open and dedicated his first European Tour victory to Ballesteros who died on the Saturday of the event.

