May 20 Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts edged out
Graeme McDowell to win the World Match Play Championship on the
final hole in Casares, Spain on Sunday.
In tricky, windy conditions Colsaerts never trailed in a
tightly-contested match and won the 16th hole on the Finca
Cortesin to move two up with two to play.
Northern Ireland's McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion,
was ready to shake hands on the par-three 17th but Colsaerts
missed a routine four-foot par putt to extend the contest down
the par-five 18th.
A venomous drive from Colsaerts down the final fairway gave
him the advantage and although his second slid into the
semi-rough to the right he chipped to 10 feet and then rolled
his ball up to the hole for a guaranteed par that McDowell could
not better.
Colsaerts' second European Tour win, after breaking through
at last year's China Open, gave him the biggest payday of his
career, a cool 700,000 euros.
"I had to dig deep all day, the conditions this afternoon
were brutal and we had to fight and grind all the way," said the
29-year-old, who has had seven top 10 finishes in 11 tournaments
this year.
"I can't feel anything right now, to have my name on this
trophy next to major winner and all these players, it's a dream
come true.
"When you play Graeme in these conditions you know it's
going to be tough because he's (Northern) Irish and plays lots
of links golf. But I've been playing well for a while now."
