By Tony Jimenez
| VIRGINIA WATER, England
VIRGINIA WATER, England May 24 British
journeyman David Drysdale took advantage of an outrageous stroke
of good fortune to claim a share of the lead after the PGA
Championship first round at Wentworth on Thursday.
The 37-year-old, who made his European Tour debut in 1999
but has never won on the circuit, and Irishman Peter Lawrie
upstaged a parade of the world's finest golfers with matching
six-under-par 66s.
One stroke adrift ere world number 10 Justin Rose,
big-hitting Spaniard Alvaro Quiros, Briton Jamie Donaldson and
Swedish duo Niclas Fasth and Richard S Johnson.
Drysdale packed seven birdies into his round but it was the
one at the par-five 18th that left the sun-drenched galleries
open-mouthed in surprise at the tour's flagship event.
His 212-yard second shot landed in the water guarding the
front of the green but bounced back out off some pebbles and he
went on to make his four.
"I don't know how it came back out but I'll take that
break," Drysdale told reporters. "I was jumping up and down on
the fairway and was happy to see where it finished.
"It was one of those strokes that was totally the opposite
of what I was trying to hit."
World number 291 Drysdale and 2008 Spanish Open champion
Lawrie are two of the most accurate drivers on the tour and the
pair were again safety personified from the tee on a hot, sunny
day devoid of wind.
"It is a golf course that suits me," said the Scot. "I
generally drive the ball straight and that's definitely key
around here."
World number 212 Lawrie made a rip-roaring start to his
round, producing three birdies and an eagle in the opening six
holes, and his card was without blemish all day.
"It's a course you have to be quite patient on," said the
Irishman. "I'm quite a patient person, my wife wouldn't believe
that, but I am on the golf course.
"My game is based around plotting my way around. I'm not one
of the shorter hitters but I do hit it quite straight."
OUT OF BOUNDS
World number one Rory McIlroy could have done with a
straighter approach shot after he took a costly six at the
par-five 12th.
He went out of bounds by the narrowest of margins - one inch
- and in a fit of belated frustration tossed his club to the
ground after his fourth shot.
"I was two-under through seven holes and feeling like I was
playing well," said McIlroy after slumping to a 74. "But then I
made four bogeys in five holes so it's pretty disappointing.
"You think about the four par-fives on this course and you
should be taking advantage of them. Standing on the first tee
you're thinking, 'Three or four under par is the worst you
should be shooting'."
World number two Luke Donald and third-ranked Lee Westwood
were in happier moods after shooting rounds of 68 and 70
respectively.
Former world number one Ernie Els was all smiles after
compiling a 68 on the West Course he has redesigned in recent
years.
"This place is not a walkover any more," said triple major
champion Els. "Guys can go in with a mindset that if they have
the right conditions they can make a good score.
"But you have to be mindful of a miss. You're going to get
penalised now whereas in the past you could get away with it.
"I played 13 holes perfectly today so maybe tomorrow I can
play a couple more holes perfectly."
Els, like Drysdale, needed Lady Luck to be kind to him on
the closing hole.
"I don't think there has ever been a human being where I hit
it from the tee," laughed the 42-year-old South African. "I
think there's a cesspit out there or something.
"Somehow I hit it through the bushes back into play and then
a three-iron for my third shot, which is not a lot of fun at a
par-five, so I was pleased to make my five in the end."
