VIRGINIA WATER, England May 26 Title holder Luke Donald prompted cries of 'Luke, Luke' after cajoling a 15-foot birdie putt into the cup at the 18th to open a two-stroke lead after the PGA Championship third round on Saturday.

The world number two, who needs to finish eighth on his own to take over from Rory McIlroy at the top of the rankings, was at his scrambling best to return a three-under-par 69 for an 11-under 205 total as gusts up to 40-kph swirled around Wentworth.

Fellow Briton Justin Rose claimed second spot on 207 after another 69, two ahead of Irishman Peter Lawrie (72).

Course designer Ernie Els was on the fringes of contention in joint fourth on 211 with fellow South Africans Branden Grace and Richard Sterne and 1999 British Open champion Paul Lawrie.

A scorching sun shone throughout the day at the European Tour's flagship event but only a handful of players managed to break par as the wind sent scores soaring.

Donald picked up three birdies in a flawless performance over the first 14 holes.

Calamity then beckoned at the 15th when, using his bright white driver, he sent his tee shot wildly left into the trees.

Donald's rescue attempt merely succeeded in pushing the ball a few yards forward before a low third sent it scurrying under the branches.

The Englishman, though, has a masterful short game and he proved it once again by wedging the ball up to six feet and holing out for a bogey five. (Editing by Ed Osmond)