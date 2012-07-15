LONDON, July 15 India's Jeev Milkha Singh won
the Scottish Open after a playoff with Italy's Francesco
Molinari on Sunday while Britain's Marc Warren blew a three-shot
lead with four holes to play.
Singh also took the last qualifying place for next week's
British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes in England.
The 40-year-old began the day five shots off the lead but
hit a final round 67 to force a playoff with overnight
pace-setter Molinari.
He then hit a 12-foot birdie putt at the first extra hole to
win his fourth European Tour title and a cheque for 518,046
euros ($634,300).
"The last three, four years have been a struggle for me with
the injuries," Singh said.
"It has been really tough - frustrating more than anything
else. You feel like your game is coming back and another injury
creeps up, but I just stuck myself in there and said that you
need to work on the physical side, and I worked hard on that.
"Everything has paid off, and I just want to think about the
good things and not what's past and I want to look towards the
future now."
Warren's chances of success ended in a meltdown as he hit a
double bogey at the 15th and a bogey at the 16th and then
dropped another shot at the 17th to finish in a tie for third.
World number one Luke Donald began the day four shots off
the lead, but hit a final round 73 to finish in a tie for 16th.
($1 = 0.8167 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)