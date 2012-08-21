LONDON Aug 21 Journeyman professional David Lynn is pinching himself at the prospect of winning an unlikely place in Europe's Ryder Cup team following this week's final points-counting event in Scotland.

The 38-year-old Englishman caused a surprise by finishing second at this month's U.S. PGA Championship and he is again looking to catch captain Jose Maria Olazabal's eye in the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles that starts on Thursday.

Lynn's performance at Kiawah Island lifted him from 28th to 13th on the points table for next month's Ryder Cup match against United States in Illinois.

"Jumping 15 places was just fantastic," Lynn told the European tour's official website (www.europeantour.com).

"Last year I missed the cut at the Johnnie Walker but I'm feeling much more positive this year. If I can play like I did at Kiawah Island who knows what will happen."

Lynn feels he has an outside chance of earning one of the two wildcard selections available in Olazabal's 12-man team.

"If I was 11th or something like that on the rankings I would have a chance of a wildcard," he said. "I'm just glad to be part of the conversation, to be honest."

The blond, 6-foot-3 Lynn has never finished higher than 26th on the money-list and has only one tournament victory to his name.

He put his solitary win at the Dutch Open eight years ago down to an 1891 'Queen's Shilling', a coin handed to soldiers before going to war.

The lucky token was given to Lynn by his father after the player lost his normal ball marker the week before the tournament.

SAD EDOARDO

While Lynn harbours hopes of a call from Olazabal, Italian Edoardo Molinari has accepted he will be unable to reprise his 2010 Ryder Cup double act alongside brother Francesco.

Edoardo's season has been disrupted by a wrist injury but his younger brother is certain to represent Europe again at the Medinah Country Club from Sept. 28-30.

"Although I'm sad not to be part of it this year, it's great to see Francesco has made it into the team," said the Italian.

"Hopefully he can put in a good performance at the Johnnie Walker to cement his place. When I was given a wildcard into Colin Montgomerie's team it was one of the best weeks of my life."

Francesco is one of nine guaranteed selections, joining Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Graeme McDowell, Paul Lawrie, Luke Donald, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Peter Hanson.

The final automatic spot is between Germany's Martin Kaymer, who is not playing in the Johnnie Walker, and Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts who does feature at Gleneagles.

Colsaerts did his prospects the world of good by finishing joint seventh behind winner Garcia at the weather-delayed Wyndham Championship in North Carolina that ended on Monday.

Even if he fails to earn an automatic selection, the Belgian is sure to be a candidate for one of Olazabal's wildcard picks along with the likes of England's Ian Poulter, Ireland's Padraig Harrington and Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello.

Poulter and Harrington are playing in the FedExCup series on the U.S. Tour this week while Cabrera-Bello will hope to further his Ryder Cup claims at Gleneagles. (Editing by Tom Bartlett)