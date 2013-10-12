Golf-Herman grabs Valspar lead, Stenson two shots back
March 9 Henrik Stenson wielded a hot putter to card a flawless seven-under-par 64 in the opening round at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Thursday.
Oct 12 Britain's Scott Jamieson rocketed to the top of the leaderboard midway through the third round of the Portugal Masters on Saturday after becoming the 17th player to shoot a 60 on the European Tour.
Jamieson reeled off 11 birdies and seven pars at the Oceanico Victoria course in Vilamoura to finish with a 14-under tally of 199.
No one has ever returned a 'magical 59' on the tour.
Jamieson has a two-stroke lead over fellow Britons David Lynn and Paul Waring and South African Hennie Otto who have all yet to begin their rounds.
Scot Jamieson, 29, has only one tour victory to his name and that came at the Nelson Mandela Championship in South Africa in December. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
March 9 Tiger Woods will miss next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida as he continues back rehabilitation, he announced on Thursday.
March 9 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the European Tour Indian Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in New Delhi holes played rounds -5 David Horsey (Britain) 15 -4 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 18 68 -3 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 18 69 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 16 Gregory Havret (France) 12