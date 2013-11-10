BELEK, Turkey Nov 10 Little-known Frenchman Victor Dubuisson showed no signs of stage fright as an exemplary exhibition of front-running earned him his maiden European Tour win at the inaugural $7 million Turkish Airlines Open on Sunday.

The 23-year-old started the final 18 holes with a five-shot lead and plotted his way carefully round the Montgomerie Maxx Royal course to finish with a three-under-par 69 and a 24-under aggregate of 264.

Britain's Jamie Donaldson, helped by a hole-in-one at the par-three 16th, was two strokes adrift in second spot after a dazzling nine-under 63.

World number one Tiger Woods (67) never really threatened and had to be content with a share of third place on 268 with U.S. Open champion Justin Rose (65) in the penultimate event of the European season. (Reporting by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond)