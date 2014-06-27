Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
June 27 Martin Kaymer missed the cut at the BMW International in his native Germany on Friday, his first competitive outing since winning the second major of his career at the U.S. Open two weeks ago.
The 2010 U.S. PGA champion, who launched his campaign at Gut Larchenhof near his home town of Duesseldorf with an opening one-under 71, mixed a double bogey with three dropped strokes and four birdies in a second-round 73.
Kaymer finished 12 shots adrift of joint leaders Rafa Cabrera-Bello (68) and Pablo Larrazabal (63) of Spain, Briton Danny Willett (68) and Argentine Emiliano Grillo (66).
Sharing fifth place on 10-under 134, two behind the pace-making quartet, were Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez, South African Branden Grace, Germany's Alex Cejka, Dane Andreas Harto, Robert Karlsson of Sweden and Briton Craig Lee. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond)
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.