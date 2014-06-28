Golf-Hoffman and Kisner lead by three after 54 holes at Bay Hill
March 18 Charley Hoffman sank a 70-foot birdie at the final hole to tie Kevin Kisner for the third-round lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Saturday.
June 28 Pablo Larrazabal, looking to win the BMW International for the second time in three years, overcome a couple of "weird drives" to surge into a three-shot lead in Germany on Saturday.
The Spaniard, who also won the title in 2011, fired a five-under-par 67 to finish with a 17-under tally of 199 after a third round interrupted by a lightning delay at Gut Larchenhof near Duesseldorf.
Sharing second place on 202 was a host of top players including world number two Henrik Stenson (66) of Sweden and Australian Richard Green (62) who produced the best round of the week.
Also on 14-under were Swede Robert Karlsson (68), Dane Thomas Bjorn (66), Argentine Emiliano Grillo (70), Francesco Molinari (65) of Italy and Spanish pair Carlos Del Moral (66) and Rafael Cabrera-Bello (70).
"I'm going shot by shot, hole by hole and trying to make as many birdies as I can and as few mistakes as I can," Larrazabal told reporters.
"I hit a couple of weird drives but they happened at the right times so I could keep my momentum going. There are many hours to spend before teeing off tomorrow and a lot can happen but I feel good."
Former European Ryder Cup player Paul Casey was among nine players on 203 after the Briton returned a 63. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Gene Cherry)
March 18 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational at the par-72 course on Saturday in Orlando, Florida -11 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 68 66 71 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 70 67 68 -8 Marc Leishman (Australia) 71 66 71 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 67 69 72 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 72 69 67 -7 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 68 69 72 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 70 70 69 -6 Rory McIlroy (Britain)
March 17 Long-haired Californian Charley Hoffman found his putting touch to surf into the halfway lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Friday.