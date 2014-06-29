June 29 Fabrizio Zanotti claimed the first European Tour victory by a Paraguayan after winning the BMW International following a four-way playoff in Germany on Sunday.

Zanotti won at the fifth extra hole after world number two Henrik Stenson of Sweden drove his ball into the water at the 17th hole at Gut Larchenhof in Cologne.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello of Spain and Frenchman Gregory Havret were eliminated earlier in the playoff. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Josh Reich)