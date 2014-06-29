Golf-Tiger a hit with fans at New York book signing
NEW YORK, March 20 Tiger Woods has been largely absent from the golf circuit for nearly two years due to nagging back problems but the 14-times major champion can still draw a crowd.
June 29 Fabrizio Zanotti claimed the first European Tour victory by a Paraguayan after winning the BMW International following a four-way playoff in Germany on Sunday.
Zanotti won at the fifth extra hole after world number two Henrik Stenson of Sweden drove his ball into the water at the 17th hole at Gut Larchenhof in Cologne.
Rafa Cabrera-Bello of Spain and Frenchman Gregory Havret were eliminated earlier in the playoff. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Josh Reich)
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.