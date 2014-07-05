UPDATE 1-Golf-Muirfield back in Open contention as it votes to let women join
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
PARIS, July 5 American Kevin Stadler remains on track for a wire-to-wire French Open victory on his debut appearance at Le Golf National after storming four shots clear in the third round on Saturday.
Stadler, son of 1982 U.S. Masters champion Craig, carded a one-over-par 72 in testing conditions to record a nine-under total of 204.
The 35-year-old, who has been in front since day one, is four ahead of Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee (69) and Frenchman Victor Riu (73).
Thongchai was one of only 10 men to go under par as winds gusting up to 48-kph made life difficult for the players at the venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup.
U.S. Open champion Martin Kaymer (70) of Germany was fourth, six shots off the pace. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Tony Jimenez)
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
LONDON, March 14 Muirfield golf club voted on Tuesday to admit women members, scrapping the all-male policy that led to the historic Scottish course being stripped of its eligibility to host Britain's Open championship.
March 13 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.81 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.16 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.11 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.36 5. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.18 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.05 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.64 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.52 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.39 10. (10) Sergio Garci