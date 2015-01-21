Jan 21 Briton Oliver Fisher hit a first round 65 to hold a one-shot lead in the Qatar Masters on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Englishman carded eight birdies and one bogey to move one clear of Spaniard Rafael Cabrera-Bello, while there was an 11-way tie for third, including major champions Ernie Els and Paul Lawrie, on five under.

"I played nicely today. It was a little bit breezy and I felt like I controlled my golf ball," Fisher told the tour website (www.europeantour.com).

"I played well and gave myself a lot of chances so it was a good round.

"It's a great field like last week. I'm out there giving it my all every time until the last shot, and hopefully when I add them up at the end of the day and it's a good run."

Cabrera-Bello produced six birdies in his round.

"I'm very pleased and happy with the way I played, and looking forward to tomorrow and the weekend," the Spaniard said.

"I had a good stretch from the 16th all the way through to the second, which for me are the birdie holes where you can go low. I managed to do that with three birdies there, and just kept playing solid till I got home." (Reporting by Toby Davis in London; editing by Justin Palmer)