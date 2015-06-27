BERLIN, June 27 Britain's James Morrison, chasing his second win of the year, powered into a two-shot lead with a five-under 67 in the third round of the BMW International Open in Munich on Saturday.

The 30-year-old, brimming with confidence after his Spanish Open victory last month, was 16-under for the tournament, two ahead of compatriot Chris Paisley (66) and three in front of Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee (68).

"The scoring has always been low here over the years so you have just got to keep going low and keep making birdies," Morrison told reporters.

"Tomorrow I'll try to draw on Spain's good vibes and see what happens," added the Englishman who has dropped only two strokes in 54 holes.

Former Ryder Cup player Peter Hanson of Sweden was four strokes off the pace after a 67, one ahead of a group of three players.

World number seven Henrik Stenson (69) was down the field on nine under. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)