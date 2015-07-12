LONDON, July 12 American Rickie Fowler birdied the last hole to win a gripping Scottish Open by one shot from compatriot Matt Kuchar and Frenchman Raphael Jacquelin on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Fowler, who won this year's U.S. PGA Tour Players Championship, matched Kuchar's closing 68 at Gullane to lift the trophy with a 12-under-par total and give himself the perfect tonic going into this week's British Open at St Andrews.

British duo Eddie Pepperell and Marc Warren, who carded a fourth-round 64, and Dutchman Joost Luiten finished a shot further back in a tie for fourth place.

Former world number one Luke Donald fired a fine closing 66 to end on nine-under-par, a fourth successive round under 70 for the Briton who, like Fowler, will be bidding for his first major title at the home of golf. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Ken Ferris)