ISTANBUL Nov 5 A dropped stroke at the last hole could not prevent Thorbjorn Olesen extending his overnight lead from six to seven shots after the third round of the $7 million Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Dane, chasing the fourth European Tour victory of his career, hit a wild drive into the trees at the 18th and a bogey five meant he had to settle for a three-under-par 68 and an 18-under total of 195.

American David Lipsky (66), Bernd Wiesberger (66) of Austria, Italian Matteo Manassero (68), Englishman David Horsey (68) and China's Li Haotong (68) were sharing second place on 202 in the opening event of the tour's Final Series.

U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett, the only player in the top three of the money list competing this week after number one Henrik Stenson and third-ranked Rory McIlroy opted out, carded a 68 for 211.

The Final Series continues with the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa next week before the European season ends at the $8 million DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Steve Tongue)