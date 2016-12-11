Golf-Woods now a TaylorMade man
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
HONG KONG Dec 11 Unheralded Australian Sam Brazel birdied the last hole to win the Hong Kong Open by one stroke and leave runnerup Rafa Cabrera Bello heartbroken on Sunday.
The joint overnight leaders were locked on 12-under at the perilous par-four 18th after a clutch of challengers fell away late on a glorious day at Fanling.
Spanish Ryder Cup player Cabrera Bello missed a long downhill putt by inches, leaving 480th-ranked Brazel to roll in an eight-foot birdie to secure his first European Tour win and by far the biggest title of his career.
The 37-year-old journeyman's final round of 68 left him with a 13-under total of 267.
Australia's Andrew Dodt and Briton Tommy Fleetwood were joint third on 11-under, with U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett finishing sixth two further strokes behind. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON, Jan 24 Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Jan 24 A Japanese nonprofit group has demanded the golf tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be shifted from the Kasumigaseki Country Club which does not accept women as full members.