Golf-Injured McIlroy pulls out of Dubai Desert classic
LONDON, Jan 23 Rory McIlroy has pulled out of next week's Dubai Desert Classic with a rib injury, the event's promoter said on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG Jan 15 England's Graeme Storm claimed a first European Tour trophy in almost 10 years after holding off the challenge of world number two Rory McIlory on the third playoff hole to win the South African Open on Sunday.
Storm had held a three-shot lead going into the final round, but could only manage a 71 for a tournament total of 18 under par.
McIlroy led by one shot going into the last two holes, but bogeyed 17 and had to be content with a 68 to force a playoff.
Storm kept his composure though and on the third attempt to separate the pair, he managed a par as McIlroy bogied following a skewed tee shot. (Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Toby Davis)
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 10.38 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.63 3. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 9.36 4. (4) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.44 5. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.00 6. (6) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.87 7. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.18 8. (8) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.73 9. (9) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.40 10. (10) Alexander Noren (S
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (9) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 526481 2. (1) Sam Brazel (Australia) 318540 3. (20) Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 276594 4. (3) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 237776 5. (2) Andrew Dodt (Australia) 227984 6. (4) Graeme Storm (Britain) 204709 7. (5) Brandon Stone (South Africa) 198498 8. (6) Harold Varner III (U.S.) 175631 9. (15) Dean Burmester (South Africa) 141976 10. (7) Richa