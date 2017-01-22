Jan 22 Britain's Tommy Fleetwood came from behind to win his first European Tour title in more than three years at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Englishman posted a five-under-par 67 in his final round to finish 17 under par -- one shot ahead of U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson and 2014 Abu Dhabi winner, Pablo Larrazabal of Spain.

Fleetwood's second tour win came after he began the final round one shot behind overnight leader Tyrrell Hatton.

On a day of difficult winds at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Fleetwood posted an outward 36 before making his move on the back nine, chipping in for an eagle at the 10th and hitting three other birdies.

The victory continued Fleetwood's fine recent form, which has seen him post 10 top 20 finishes in his last 14 starts.