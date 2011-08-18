PRAGUE Aug 18 Unheralded Spaniard Pedro Oriol, using borrowed clubs after his were lost in transit, fired a five-under 67 to surge within one stroke of leader Peter Lawrie of Ireland after the Czech Open first round on Thursday.

"I'm not sure I'm going to switch back to my own clubs now even if they arrive," the 25-year-old Oriol told reporters.

"I was worried about my round because even though I practised very hard for the past two weeks my confidence has been quite low ... but then I go and shoot a 67 which just goes to show what a crazy game golf is."

Qualifying school graduate Oriol is in his first full year on the European Tour and has only made two cuts this season.

Last year's runner-up Lawrie profited from sodden conditions at the Prosper Golf Resort to attack the pins and rack up six birdies.

"The course is playing totally differently this year to last year. It's much softer," said the world number 138.

In a tie for second place with Oriol were Ireland's Damien McGrane and Frenchman Victor Dubuisson. A shot further back on 68 were Irishman Shane Lowry and Swede Mikael Lundberg.

World number 34 Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain, the only player in the field ranked in the top 100, slumped to a 76.