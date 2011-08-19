PRAGUE Aug 19 Spain's Jose Manuel Lara rolled in a 50-foot birdie putt on the last hole of his second round to join Swede Mikael Lundberg at the top of the leaderboard in a weather-disrupted Czech Open at Celadna on Friday.

Lara, who has won twice on the European Tour, posted a four-under-par 68 for a seven-under total of 137 after starting on the 10th hole at the Prosper Golf Resort.

Lundberg was also seven-under through 15 holes when play ended for the day due to darkness.

High winds made good scoring tricky and an afternoon thunderstorm caused play to be stopped for almost 1-1/2 hours.

"The wind was coming from all directions but mainly from left to right," Lara told reporters after ending his round with a birdie three at the ninth.

"It made it difficult to read the putts because you weren't sure how much the wind was going to affect the ball."

Sharing third place on six-under were British pair Gary Boyd (67) and Oliver Fisher (67) and Ireland's Damien McGrane (71).