PRAGUE Aug 20 Britain's Oliver Fisher, who has made only four cuts all season, enjoyed the rare delight of sharing the lead after the Czech Open third round at Celadna on Saturday.

Fisher fired a four-under 68 to move alongside fellow countryman Steven O'Hara (65) on 10-under 206 at the Prosper Golf Resort.

In joint third place on 208 were Swede Mikael Lundberg (72), Gaganjeet Bhullar of India (64) and Briton Gary Boyd (70).

"I had a lot of fun out there," the 22-year-old Fisher told reporters. "It is where you want to be, not struggling to make the cut.

"It's been a while since I've led a tournament but I'm holding it together pretty well at the moment. I haven't won before but I've given myself a good chance tomorrow and that's all I can ask for."

O'Hara, 31, has also been struggling in recent weeks, having missed five consecutive cuts coming into this event. He too is gunning for his maiden European Tour victory.