PRAGUE Aug 21 Britain's Oliver Fisher defied his poor form of making only four cuts this season to card two birdies in the final three holes and seal his maiden European Tour victory at the Czech Open on Sunday.

Fisher fired six birdies in his three-under-par 69, including one shot into a telegraph pole, for a 13-under 72-hole total of 275, two strokes clear of Sweden's Mikael Lundberg (69) with Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti (66) in third on 279.

"After the year that I've had it's a relief...It just shows what the game of golf can do -- how bad it can be and how great it can be," the 22-year-old Fisher told reporters at the Prosper Golf Resort in Celadna.

"To finally have won it feels like now I'm there. I've proven to myself I can win."

Fisher will move into the top-250 in the world rankings from 507th.