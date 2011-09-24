Sept 24 Denmark's Thomas Norret pulled two strokes clear of the field after a solid two-under-par 70 in the third round of the Austrian Open in Atzenbrugg on Saturday to set up a shot at his first tour title.

Norret's 54-hole total of nine-under (207) put him ahead of three Britons in Kenneth Ferrie (67), Simon Wakefield (70) and Robert Coles (72) as well as Joost Luiten (72) from the Netherlands.

"I will definitely be talking to the mental coach tonight - hopefully we can get me over the line," the 37-year-old Norret, whose last win came on the Challenge Tour in 2002, told the European Tour website (www.europeantour.com).

Ferrie is the only past winner on tour in the top five so 18-time winner Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain, who posted a 70 to lie just five back (212), will be among those hunting down the leaders on Sunday. (Writing by Tom Pilcher in London, Editing by Dave Thompso; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)