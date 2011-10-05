MADRID Oct 5 Defending Madrid Masters champion
Luke Donald was pleased to discover on Wednesday that he would
this week become the first incumbent world number one to compete
in the Spanish capital for 18 years.
The last time a top-ranked golfer played in Madrid was when
Nick Faldo featured in the Spanish Open in 1993.
"That's great news," Donald told reporters on the eve of the
Madrid Masters. "If I can also do the same as Nick and win six
majors I would love to follow in his footsteps."
Donald has yet to land his breakthrough victory in a major
but said his rise to world number one can be traced back to his
triumph here in 2010.
"It had been a while since I'd won so my victory in Madrid
last year gave my confidence a big boost," said the 33-year-old
Briton. "That was the start of an incredibly consistent run for
me.
"That win opened a lot of doors and I have felt duty bound
to support the event by coming back to defend my title."
This week's tournament may have a prize fund of only one
million euros ($1.33 million) but Donald faces strong
competition from the likes of Ryder Cup team mates Francesco and
Edoardo Molinari, Italian teenager Matteo Manassero and Spain's
Alvaro Quiros.
World number 41 Quiros, renowned as one of the longest
hitters in golf, is making his second appearance since being
sidelined by a wrist problem in August.
"I seem to have been stuck in limbo for the last few weeks
and I cannot wait to see how the injury reacts in Madrid," said
Quiros.
Ryder Cup captain Jose Maria Olazabal is also playing in the
Spanish capital but he is concerned about the putting surfaces
at El Encin.
"To me there are too many slopes on the greens. They will be
interesting," said Olazabal with more than a hint of irony.
The double U.S. Masters champion welcomed Donald's decision
to compete in the event.
"I'm really pleased we have got the world number one playing
this week," said Olazabal. "It is really good for the tournament
and for the city of Madrid."
