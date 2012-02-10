DUBAI Feb 10 Rory McIlroy sank seven
birdies to be 13 under par after the second round of the Dubai
Desert Classic on Friday, two shots ahead of Martin Kaymer, who
hit his first hole-in-one.
Surprise overnight leader Rafael Cabrera-Bello had yet to
tee off.
McIlroy may, however, rue a succession of missed long birdie
chances as his putting often failed to match his long game.
"I definitely think it could have been better than 65, I
missed a putt on the 18th for an eagle, I missed a putt on the
first for a birdie that was pretty short," McIlroy, 22, told
reporters. "I hit a couple of really good putts on the back nine
this morning which could have dropped (in)."
The slight Ulsterman started the day on six under, but this
time he played the back nine first and was paired with England's
Robert Rock, surprise winner of January's Abu Dhabi
championship, and Dubai defending champion Alvaro Quiros.
The trio teed off from the 10th hole early, a wisp of cloud
shrouding the desert sun as Dubai slept on Friday, the Muslim
holy day.
The back nine of the Majlis course is kinder than the front
nine, with three par-fives and a couple of short par-fours, so
the players were under pressure to score low early, especially
after Carrera-Bello had ended the first round on nine under.
McIlroy sank a birdie on the opening hole after playing a
chip shot from the rough to within a few feet of the pin, but at
the next hole he came up short with an 18-foot putt that would
have earned a second successive birdie.
On the 12th, the trio each had chances to pick up a shot.
Quiros was first to try, but the ball curled away from the pin,
while McIlroy was inches short with his and Rock also missed.
Rock faded his tee shot into the rough on the next hole, but
recovered with a lofted pitch over a cluster of palm trees.
Quiros fared worse. He took a penalty shot after plunging
his second shot into the water, then putted for a bogey.
McIlroy then squandered an eagle opportunity, dragging a
25-foot eagle chance to the right of the hole, but he held his
nerve for a birdie to move on to eight under.
At the 14th hole, the trio also missed birdie chances as
their putting let down some precision approach play. McIlroy
consulted caddie J.M. Fitzgerald, whom he credited for his late
surge in Thursday's first round, but still his attempt rolled
inches wide.
At two under from seven holes, McIlroy seemed frustrated,
but on the 17th he sank a 40-foot chip fairway for a birdie.
The U.S. Open champion missed a 10-foot eagle putt on the
18th, but holed for a birdie to be on 10 under at the turn,
while on the front nine, he bagged three more to end the round
on seven under.
Kaymer scored six under in the opening round and also
started Friday from the 10th tee. The German reached nine under
with three holes to play before a hole-in-one on the seventh
added some gloss to his round.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)