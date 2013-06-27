June 27 Former world number one Rory McIlroy, looking to find his form before next month's British Open, struggled to a two-over-par 74 in the first round of the Irish Open at Carton House, County Kildare on Thursday.

McIlroy carded two birdies and four bogeys, including one at the last, to lie seven shots adrift of early leader Shane Lowry whose five-under-par 67 gave the Irishman a one-shot advantage over the rest of the field.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy, now world number two behind Tiger Woods, said on Wednesday that he had felt "suffocated" by the affection shown him by thousands of fans at recent Irish Opens but he was still determined to enjoy himself.

He promised there would be none of the club-throwing or club-bending antics which marked his indifferent showing at the U.S. Open two weeks ago.

"It definitely wasn't the right thing to do," McIlroy said when asked about his tantrums in his final-round 76. "It doesn't set a good example.

"Something I've felt in a couple of Irish Opens is suffocated, having that burden and pressure and expectation. But the last couple of years I've tried to embrace the whole week, enjoy it and turn all that support into an advantage," he told reporters at a press conference.

The twice major champion's form has dipped alarmingly in 2013.

In the last five months of 2012 he won four tournaments and rose to the top of the rankings but after changing his club manufacturer he has recorded just one top-five finish in 12 events this year.

McIlroy announced in October that he was switching from Titleist to Nike clubs in a reported $200 million deal, a decision criticised by many including six-times major winner Nick Faldo.

Seven major champions are playing at Carton House, including four from Ireland - McIlroy, Graeme McDowell, Padraig Harrington and Darren Clarke. New Zealander Michael Campbell, Spain's Jose-Maria Olazabal and Scotland's Paul Lawrie are the others. (Writing by Tony Goodson, editing by Ed Osmond)