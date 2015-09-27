LONDON, Sept 27 Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee held off Graeme Storm of Britain to become the oldest winner of the European Open at Bad Griesbach, Germany on Sunday.

He carded a bogey-less final round 67, to finish on 267, 17 under par and one shot ahead of Storm.

Sweden's Pelle Edberg was third on 270 and Australia's Scott Hend was fourth, a shot behind.

Thongchai, aged 45 and 323 days, had led by one going into the final day from Storm, fellow Briton Ross Fisher, who fell away in his final round, and Edberg.

It was his seventh European Tour title and first since the 2014 Nordea Masters

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Martyn Herman)