PARIS, July 6 Graeme McDowell retained his French Open title by one shot from Kevin Stadler on Sunday after the American missed a two-foot putt on the final hole.

Northern Ireland's McDowell fired a final-round 67 to finish on five under par and overnight leader Stadler needed a par at the last to force a playoff in miserable conditions at Le Golf National.

He narrowly failed with a birdie putt from 25 feet which would have sealed victory and inexplicably missed his next effort to card a final-round 76 and hand McDowell his 10th European Tour victory.

Former U.S. Open champion McDowell, who made five birdies and a solitary bogey on the last hole, trailed Stadler by eight shots after the third round and his win should guarantee him a place in this year's European Ryder Cup team.

Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee finished tied with Stadler for second place and Sweden's Robert Karlsson was a shot further back in fourth. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)