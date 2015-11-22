DUBAI Nov 22 Rory McIlroy carded a final round 66 to win Dubai's DP World Tour Championship on Sunday, overhauling overnight leader Andy Sullivan with four birdies on the back nine to also be crowned Europe's top money earner for a third year in four.

McIroy ended with a 21-under aggregate score of 267, having begun the day on 15 under, a shot adrift of England's Sullivan.

Playing partner Sullivan's 68 left him on 268, one stroke short despite stretching his advantage early on.

McIlroy's 12th tour title means the 26-year-old Northern Irishman also retained the Race to Dubai, formerly known as the Order of Merit and given to Europe's top money earner. He was also victorious in 2012 and 2014. (Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Alan Baldwin)