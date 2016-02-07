WRAPUP 1-Golf-Garcia Masters Augusta to end major drought
DUBAI Feb 7 Britain's Danny Willett won his fourth European Tour title on Sunday when he took the Dubai Desert Classic by a stroke from compatriot Andy Sullivan and Spain's Rafa Cabrero-Bello.
Willett shot a final round 69 at the Emirates Golf Club to finish on 269, 19 under par, after a 15-foot putt on the last to clinch the title.
Sullivan made up one shot on him and Cabrera-Bello to finish joint second.
Spain's Alvaro Quiros and South Korea's An Byeong-Hun were joint fourth after carding final round 65s for a 16-under par total, with world number two Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson joint sixth a further shot behind. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Alan Baldwin)
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 9 Two former U.S. Masters champions saw their fortunes diverge on Sunday as 2011 winner Charl Schwartzel rallied to finish third while 2013 victor Adam Scott slipped to a tie for ninth.