DUBAI Feb 7 Britain's Danny Willett won his fourth European Tour title on Sunday when he took the Dubai Desert Classic by a stroke from compatriot Andy Sullivan and Spain's Rafa Cabrero-Bello.

Willett shot a final round 69 at the Emirates Golf Club to finish on 269, 19 under par, after a 15-foot putt on the last to clinch the title.

Sullivan made up one shot on him and Cabrera-Bello to finish joint second.

Spain's Alvaro Quiros and South Korea's An Byeong-Hun were joint fourth after carding final round 65s for a 16-under par total, with world number two Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson joint sixth a further shot behind. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Alan Baldwin)