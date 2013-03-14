NEW DELHI, March 14 Eight birdies in nine holes on the back nine gave Thailand's Chinnarat Phadungsil a five-shot lead after the first round of the Avantha Masters golf on Thursday.

The 24-year-old hit a blemish-free round of 11-under-par 61 in the event, co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the Asian Tour, at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort near the Indian capital.

Chinnarat's compatriots Chawalit Plaphol and Chapchai Nirat were among the five who were tied for second place, five shots back on six-under 66.

After making the turn on 33, Chinnarat holed seven straight birdies before parring the 17th hole and finished his round after gaining another shot on the last.

"That's my best-ever round," he said later. "Today I had a lot of great putts. Back nine I hit the driver better than the front nine. But I holed my putts, that's why I made my score."

Home favourite Abhijit Singh Chadha, who turned professional last year, was equally impressive in the morning when he overcame strong winds for a bogey-free round of 66 in the 1.8-million-pound ($2.69-million) event.

"It's a good field and it's the first time I'm playing in an event sanctioned with the European Tour," the 21-year-old said. "I've got no experience at all.

"I've played a couple of events on the Asian Tour, and playing with the big boys really gives you lots of confidence and it's a really good feeling for me."

Eight players, including Finns Joonas Granberg and Jaakko Maekitalo and the Australian duo of Scott Hend and Scott Barr, were six shots off the pace at five-under 67. ($1 = 0.6700 British pounds) (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Clare Fallon)