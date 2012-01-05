DUBLIN Jan 5 The Irish Open is going back
to Royal Portrush this year for the first time since 1947, world
number 13 Graeme McDowell said on Thursday.
"Fantastic news on the Irish Open 2012 coming to Royal
Portrush," 2010 U.S. Open champion McDowell said on his Twitter
account. "Always been a dream of mine to play a top event in my
home town."
The European Tour is expected to confirm the County Antrim
course as the venue of the June 28-July 1 tournament at a news
conference on Friday.
Portrush is also the home town of Darren Clarke who claimed
his first major victory at the British Open in July.
Three Northern Irishmen have won golf majors in the past 18
months - Rory McIlroy also lifted the U.S. Open trophy last
June.
"For a small country, to do what we have done is
incredible," Clarke said after his win at the Sandwich links on
the south-east corner of England.
"People in the past have had a very one-sided view about
what goes on in Northern Ireland," he added in a reference to
the years of sectarian trouble in the country. "But 99.9 percent
of the people you meet here would be genuine, honest, friendly
people."
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Pritha Sarkar. To comment
on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)