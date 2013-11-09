BELEK, Turkey Nov 9 Frenchman Raphael Jacquelin equalled the European Tour record for the most birdies in a round on Saturday, reeling off 12 in a course record 10-under-par 62 at the Turkish Airlines Open.

The bearded Jacquelin, who won the Spanish Open in April, started his third round like an express train as he picked up shots at each of the opening four holes.

The 39-year-old produced another scintillating run of four consecutive birdies from the eighth before signing off in equally thrilling fashion with a four-birdie sequence at the 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th.

Jacquelin's round sent him rocketing through the field and he finished high up the third-round leaderboard on a 15-under total of 201 at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal course on the Mediterranean coast of Antalya.

His 12-birdie haul tied the tour record held by British pair Darren Clarke (1999) and Russell Claydon (1995), American Fred Couples (1991), South African Ernie Els (1994) and Dane Jeppe Huldahl (2010).

The four-times tour winner had a good chance to claim the record outright. His curling 20-footer at the 18th was right on line but wound up just short of the hole.

The smiling Jacquelin walked off to sign his card to cries of 'ooh la la' from a small posse of French fans sitting by the final green.

The only blot on his card came at the short fifth where he took a double-bogey five. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)