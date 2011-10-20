CASTELLON, Spain Oct 20 The late Seve Ballesteros's son Javier is set to make his European Tour debut in next year's Majorca Open.

Javier, 21, will take a break from his law studies to play in the event in May as an amateur, it was reported in Thursday's Marca newspaper.

"I have an invitation to play next May in the Majorca Open and I will play, for sure," one-handicapper Javier said.

"Then when I've finished my law degree I would like to give it a shot and turn pro.

"While I am studying I cannot train a lot. I hit 200 balls every day but I can play only once a week and playing is when you really learn the game."

Following the death of his father in May this year, Javier turned to a new golf teacher.

"My father was always my coach," said Javier. "Now this is not possible any more Angel Matallana from Pedrena is helping me with my swing at Club Santander."

Jose Maria Olazabal, Europe's 2012 Ryder Cup captain, is delighted that his close friend's son is going to try to follow in his father's footsteps.

"I haven't seen him play for a long time but he's just lived and loved the game since he was tiny," Olazabal said.

"He's gone through so much in the last few years but he's matured very quickly."

World number one Luke Donald played with Javier in the Madrid Masters two weeks ago and said: "I was very impressed with Javier, he is so like his father. I guess the genes have been passed down."

Seve Ballesteros began his European Tour career in the April 1974 Spanish Open. He missed the cut on his debut but went on to claim five majors and 50 European Tour titles.

(Editing by Alastair Himmer)