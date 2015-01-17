ABU DHABI Jan 17 Martin Kaymer is on the cusp of winning a fourth Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship after a dominant desert display put him six strokes clear with one round to play and within sight of a record score.

The world number 12 will begin Sunday on 20 under after a third-round 65, having set a tournament best of 24 under to win in Abu Dhabi in 2011.

"To match it, I need only four birdies, but on the other hand you have to not making bogeys," Kaymer told reporters.

"That sounds a little bit negative, but it shouldn't - it's more like you play smart and wait for your chance and not try to force it.

"The record is not that interesting. It is important that I win golf tournament - if it's by one shot or by six shots or by ten shots, I don't really care as long as I win."

Kaymer was struggling outside the world top 60 as recently as last May. But he won the U.S. Open in June by eight strokes to end a three-year European Tour title drought and the 30-year-old appears to be nearing the form that took him to the top of the world rankings.

His nearest challenger is Belgium's Thomas Pieters on 14 under, while Austria's Bernd Wiesberger and France's Alexander Levy are one stroke further back.

"I really enjoy the challenge, because it's a challenge against yourself," Kaymer said.

"It's about really trying to minimise the mistakes and the bogeys. Here, I think in order to win, you need to shoot another at least four or five under par." (Editing by Ed Osmond)