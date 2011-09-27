Sept 27 This week's Dunhill Links Championship at the "paradise" Scottish settings of St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns is probably the best European tournament of the year, according to world number six Martin Kaymer.

"A lot of the players say (the U.S. Masters venue of) Augusta is paradise but for me St Andrews is paradise," Kaymer told reporters at the Old Course on Tuesday.

"It is the home of golf, it is where I feel the most comfortable. We play on three wonderful courses so it's probably the best week of the year on the European Tour."

The German has a habit of performing well at the pro-am event, having won the trophy last year and finished as runner-up in 2008.

This week Kaymer will also have his father Horst as a playing partner and elder brother Philip working as his caddie.

"I am really looking forward to it," said the 26-year-old Ryder Cup player. "Very rarely do you go to a tournament this excited.

"This feels like home to me. When I was standing on the first tee it just felt so peaceful."

The event has attracted a heavyweight lineup this year including world number one Luke Donald, second-ranked Lee Westwood, U.S. Open winner Rory McIlroy, U.S. Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and big-hitting American Dustin Johnson.

British Open champion Darren Clarke, Graeme McDowell, Robert Karlsson, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Thomas Bjorn, Matteo Manassero, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Padraig Harrington and Louis Oosthuizen are also among the title hopefuls.

Kaymer believes Carnoustie will be the trickiest of the three courses the players tackle.

"Carnoustie is definitely the toughest," he said. "You can score well at Kingsbarns and St Andrews if the weather is okay but at Carnoustie if you shoot level-par ... that's still a good score."

Schwartzel agreed with Kaymer about the special nature of the Old Course at St Andrews.

"The first, 17th and 18th ... if you don't feel something when you go down those three holes there's something wrong with you," said the 27-year-old South African.

"Standing on that first tee at St Andrews gives you goose bumps every single time you step up there. It's difficult to describe for someone who has never played it."

The $5 million tournament starts on Thursday. (Writing by Tony Jimenez in London, editing by Justin Palmer; To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)