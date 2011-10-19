By Norman Dabell
| CASTELLON, SPAIN
CASTELLON, SPAIN Oct 19 British youngster Tom
Lewis has the golfing world at his feet after a breathtaking
Portugal Masters victory and a 2012 Ryder Cup appearance is a
definite goal, he said on Wednesday.
After winning his third event as a professional on Sunday,
the 20-year-old soared to third on the European points table
ahead of next year's match against United States in Illinois.
"At the moment the Ryder Cup looks do-able," Lewis told
reporters on the eve of the Castello Masters.
"But it's a long campaign. If I do well again this week and
carry on doing well then it's a possibility."
Lewis, who played in Britain and Ireland's triumphant Walker
Cup team against the U.S. last month, is less than 130,000 euros
($179,426) behind Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark who leads the
race to be crowned rookie of the year.
A good result in Spain could make Lewis favourite for the
Henry Cotton award.
If he does pick up the award he will be following in the
footsteps of another English great Nick Faldo, who honed his
game at Lewis's home club of Welwyn Garden City in
Hertfordshire.
Faldo was top rookie in 1977 and went on to chalk up six
major victories, a total Lewis is keen to surpass.
"I want to beat Nick's (major) record. It's a long way off
but I don't like being second at anything so being second best
in our club is not a great feeling," said the youngster.
"It would be great to also win rookie of the year but I'm
going to have to finish strongly in my last three or four
events."
HEADY DAYS
These are heady days for Lewis, having beaten former world
number one Tiger Woods to a first pro victory by two events and
matched U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy's 2007 feat of earning a
tour card after just three tournaments.
Castello Masters promoter and pre-event favourite Sergio
Garcia won twice soon after turning pro in 1999.
Asked if it would be hard for Lewis to cope with such
immediate fame, former world number two Garcia said: "I don't
think it is difficult if you have the right people around you
and I'm pretty sure Tom has that.
"But to become a great golfer you have to keep working hard,
be humble and believe in your abilities."
Lewis appeared at a news conference with Garcia and the
Spaniard's friend and Wednesday's pro-am partner, tennis great
Rafa Nadal.
"To sit here with Rafa is something I'd never dreamed of,"
said Lewis. "I've only watched him on TV. It's an honour."
Garcia and defending champion Matteo Manassero, 18, of
Italy, who also won in his rookie season last year, will be
Lewis's playing partners when the tournament begins on Thursday.
