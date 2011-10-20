CASTELLON, Spain Oct 20 A sinus infection could hit Tom Lewis's chances of following up last week's Portugal Masters victory with a win at the Castello Masters, the Briton said on Thursday.

"The head is really spinning, especially when I bend down, and I've got quite a temperature; it really affected my concentration," Lewis told Reuters after recovering from a poor start to the first round to card a level-par 71.

"I was pleased to come back with a good run because it was slipping away," added the 20-year-old Englishman, who dropped four shots in seven holes to the turn to slide three over par but recovered with a run of four birdies coming home.

Lewis, five strokes behind early leader Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay, said the Mediterraneo course did not suit his game.

"It's going to be difficult for me this week. It's not just the head, the course isn't really set up for me. It's very tricky and narrow, not like last week at Victoria where the fairways are wider and the greens bigger. You need a good short game and my short game isn't my strongest point."

The Englishman, whose victory in Portugal came in only his third event as a professional, played alongside the tournament's promoter Sergio Garcia, who lies a stroke off the lead.

Garcia was the reason why he did not take the week off to prepare for his biggest event since leading the British Open in July - the elite, big-money WGC Champions tournament in Shanghai in two weeks' time, Lewis said.

"I could have spent a week practising for Shanghai but I'd accepted an invite (to Castellon) and it would have reflected badly on my behalf if I had pulled out," said Lewis. "And I didn't want to let Sergio down. He was great to play with today and I hope he wins this week."

(Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more golf