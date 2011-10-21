(Adds quotes, corrects typo in second par)

By Norman Dabell

CASTELLON, Spain Oct 21 Britain's man-of-the-moment Tom Lewis withdrew from the Castello Masters on Friday, suffering with influenza.

The 20-year-old Englishman, who won last week's Portugal Masters in only his third European Tour event as a professional, had complained of "a sore head" after battling to a level-par 71 in the first round.

"Yesterday I really struggled through my round but I hoped with a night's sleep and some medication I would feel better and be able to play," Lewis said in a statement.

"I was gutted to miss the opportunity of playing another round with Sergio (Garcia) and Matteo (Manassero) and apologise to everyone who has taken such good care of me this week."

Tournament promoter Garcia went two strokes clear at the top of the leaderboard after a sparkling eight-under-par 63 while Italian teenager and defending champion Manassero carded a 68 to be seven shots back.

Lewis is expected to be fit for his first WGC event, the Champions tournament in Shanghai in two weeks time, for which he qualifed from his win in Portugal.

(Editing by Martyn Herman and Tom Pilcher)