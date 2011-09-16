Sept 16 Tom Lewis, who was an amateur when he shared the first-round lead at the British Open in July, has decided to turn professional.

"I am very excited to get out there and see how I measure up," the 20-year-old Briton said in a news release on Friday. "The Open was fantastic for me and I learnt a lot from the occasion.

"All the experiences gleaned from my amateur career ... will hopefully stand me in good stead as I try to earn my European Tour card for next year."

Lewis's first tournament as a professional will be next week's Austrian Open.

He opened with a five-under 65 to tie for the lead with Dane Thomas Bjorn on the first day at Sandwich.

It was the lowest-ever round by an amateur in the British Open and Lewis was also the first non-professional to lead the tournament since Michael Bonallack in 1968.

He finished the Open in 30th place, earning the coveted silver medal as leading amateur.

Last week Lewis helped Britain and Ireland beat United States in the Walker Cup, the amateur equivalent of the Ryder Cup.

Lewis has also signed up with the International Management Group and will be guided by Adrian Mitchell, who also looks after triple major winner Padraig Harrington and former U.S. Open champion Michael Campbell.

"Tom's talent and potential are matched by his professional approach and character as everyone witnessed during the Open," said Mitchell.

"Tom's talent and potential are matched by his professional approach and character as everyone witnessed during the Open," said Mitchell.

"These ingredients have made him one of the most talked about prospects in golf."