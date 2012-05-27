By Tony Jimenez
| VIRGINIA WATER, England
VIRGINIA WATER, England May 27 Record-breaking
Italian Matteo Manassero approves of the latest changes made to
the West Course at Wentworth, but believes more adjustments are
still needed at the PGA Championship venue.
Ernie Els was on the receiving end of a storm of criticism
two years ago, when many of the players said his redesigned
layout was too tough.
The 42-year-old South African has continued to make
adjustments to the course over the past 12 months and Manassero
said he was in favour of the majority of the changes.
"Everybody has got a bit to say about the course and that's
the same at every venue we play, but I think 90 percent of the
holes are great here," the 19-year-old told Reuters in an
interview after shooting a 71 for 291, three over par, on
Sunday.
"I don't think they've got the 12th right yet," added
Manassero, twice a winner on the European Tour already. "It was
too difficult playing as a par-four last year and it's been too
easy as a 531-yard par-five this week.
"My playing partner Danny Willett hit a nine-iron into the
green there and it's like giving a shot to the whole field. They
could put the tee back and that would make it more interesting
as a par-five, or stick with it as a par-four, but with a softer
green.
"The par-five 17th has always been the way it is, but that's
also not a very fair tee shot from the back tees. I think that
hole should be played from the front tee."
Manassero, who two years ago became the youngest player to
make the cut at the U.S. Masters, said the majority of the
players backed Els's view that the greens were not given
sufficient water on Saturday.
Els hit out at the West Course staff and tour officials for
not taking the bite out of the course in a third round when
gusts of up to 40-kph sent scores soaring.
"Most of the field, I think, agreed with Ernie yesterday,"
said Manassero, who became the tour's youngest winner when he
triumphed at the 2010 Castello Masters in Spain. "I completely
understand his view.
LOST HIS TEMPER
"He is so personally involved in it, he is the one who
redesigned the course and the one who gets the criticism, so
that's why it was not right for him and probably why he lost his
temper a little bit.
"Yesterday, as pretty much everybody said, the greens were a
bit inconsistent. One was hard and maybe the next one was
softer. Today it's a little bit better because they've watered
them a little bit more consistently."
Els's ire was raised after he hit an excellent approach shot
at the 18th on Saturday and the ball bounded through the green
into a deep bunker.
"I hit a four-iron and it pitched pin high," complained the
former world number one. "How much money did we spend on the
18th? We built a dam there. Why the hell was the green not
holding?
"I spoke to (chief referee) John Paramor at the 15th and he
said, 'Yeah we watered last night'. I said, 'You've got to
triple that. You've got a damn 30-mph easterly breeze blowing.
Put water on the greens.'"
Manassero said accuracy off the tee was extremely important
at Wentworth.
"All the holes are severe if you don't drive the ball well,"
said the teenager. "It penalises you quite a lot.
"It's been quite a tough week for me, especially the last
couple of days but I've got another really important day
tomorrow in U.S. Open qualifying (at nearby Walton Heath) and
I'm looking forward to that now."
Manassero has had a steady season, chalking up five top-10
finishes in his previous 11 tour appearances, without adding to
his victory tally.
"I've been playing consistently, my swing is improving and
I'm making a few changes to get some more power behind the
ball," said the 2011 Malaysian Open champion.
"I'm happy because I'm generally putting good scores
together and it's all a kind of a work in progress."
(Editing by Matt Barker)