ABU DHABI Jan 29 World number 13 Graeme
McDowell recorded the third hole-in-one of the week at the short
12th during the final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship on
Sunday.
The 32-year-old Briton watched his tee shot bounce three
times before the ball rolled gently into the cup at the 186-yard
hole.
McDowell celebrated by high-fiving playing partners Matteo
Manassero of Italy and South African Keith Horne and all three
caddies as he moved to eight-under for the tournament.
Spaniards Sergio Garcia and Jose Manuel Lara also aced the
par-three 12th in Thursday's first round.
