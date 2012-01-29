* Hole-in-one and spectacular late birdie for McDowell

* Northern Irishman finishes joint third in Abu Dhabi (Updates at end of round)

ABU DHABI Jan 29 A hole-in-one and an outrageously lucky bounce at the 18th helped world number 13 Graeme McDowell secure a share of third place at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Briton recorded the third ace of the week at the 186-yard 12th when his seven-iron tee shot bounced three times before rolling gently into the cup.

McDowell celebrated by high-fiving playing partners Matteo Manassero of Italy and South African Keith Horne and all three caddies.

The Northern Irishman chipped in from the fringe of the green for a birdie at the next hole before making further inroads on par at the 17th and 18th to close with a 68 and an 11-under tally of 277.

That left McDowell on the same mark as former world number one Tiger Woods and Dane Thomas Bjorn, two strokes adrift of winner Robert Rock of Britain.

McDowell's four at the last came when he completely over-hit his approach shot and the ball bounced back off the grandstand beyond the green to eight feet from the hole.

He then walked off the putting surface with a smile as wide as the desert after sinking his birdie putt.

"I thinned my wedge and it took a ricochet off the grandstand - a regulation birdie to finish an eventful nine holes," said McDowell, laughing.

Spaniards Sergio Garcia and Jose Manuel Lara also aced the par-three 12th in Thursday's first round. (Writing by Tony Jimenez in London, editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)