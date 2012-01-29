* Hole-in-one and spectacular late birdie for McDowell
ABU DHABI Jan 29 A hole-in-one and an
outrageously lucky bounce at the 18th helped world number 13
Graeme McDowell secure a share of third place at the Abu Dhabi
Championship on Sunday.
The 32-year-old Briton recorded the third ace of the week at
the 186-yard 12th when his seven-iron tee shot bounced three
times before rolling gently into the cup.
McDowell celebrated by high-fiving playing partners Matteo
Manassero of Italy and South African Keith Horne and all three
caddies.
The Northern Irishman chipped in from the fringe of the
green for a birdie at the next hole before making further
inroads on par at the 17th and 18th to close with a 68 and an
11-under tally of 277.
That left McDowell on the same mark as former world number
one Tiger Woods and Dane Thomas Bjorn, two strokes adrift of
winner Robert Rock of Britain.
McDowell's four at the last came when he completely over-hit
his approach shot and the ball bounced back off the grandstand
beyond the green to eight feet from the hole.
He then walked off the putting surface with a smile as wide
as the desert after sinking his birdie putt.
"I thinned my wedge and it took a ricochet off the
grandstand - a regulation birdie to finish an eventful nine
holes," said McDowell, laughing.
Spaniards Sergio Garcia and Jose Manuel Lara also aced the
par-three 12th in Thursday's first round.
