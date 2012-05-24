By Tony Jimenez
| VIRGINIA WATER, England
VIRGINIA WATER, England May 24 Former U.S. Open
champion Graeme McDowell was the victim of a "freak" ruling that
led to a triple-bogey eight at the 18th hole in the PGA
Championship first round at Wentworth on Thursday.
The 32-year-old Northern Irishman, who made the winning
point for Europe at the 2010 Ryder Cup, received a two-shot
penalty after his ball moved while he was walking towards it.
"I hit a bad tee shot into the trees and the ball was
actually hovering around in some branches," McDowell told
reporters after signing for a two-over-par 74 at the European
Tour's flagship event.
"I've gone ahead and chipped it out and made a six but TV
footage showed the ball rotated a couple of dimples. Because I
didn't attempt to replace it, even though I was unsure it had
moved, I was supposed to - and that's a one-shot penalty.
"The ball then moved so you have to replace it or attempt to
replace it and I didn't do that - so it becomes a two-shot
penalty. It's just one of those crazy scenarios unfortunately."
McDowell said he had no problem with the regulations but
acknowledged the whole episode was tough to accept.
"The rules are there for everyone's protection (but) I'm
disappointed," added the 2010 U.S. Open winner. "How are you
supposed to attempt to place the ball when you're not sure it's
moved in the first place?
"It's just a harsh one. (Referee) John Paramor said the
second you have any doubt you need to call an official in
because they can try to guide you through it," McDowell added.
"It's my fault. I should have probably called a referee in.
I know what to do in the future, let's put it that way.
"The Rules of Golf are very precise and very in-depth and
it's impossible to know every idiosyncrasy."
RETROSPECTIVE PENALTIES
There have been several incidents in recent years of players
being handed retrospective penalties after TV viewers have
reported incidents to officials.
McDowell said it was almost a case of paralysis by analysis
for the golfers.
"You probably call a referee once every couple of rounds
these days because we are all so damned scared," he explained.
"There are cameras everywhere and there are so many fiddly
little rules.
"Every now and again a guy gets killed by a couple of
dimples moving but the ball has moved and that's tough cookies."
Former world number one Ernie Els, one of the early leaders
on four-under-par 68, sympathised with McDowell's plight.
"I always ask an official because these rules are so finicky
and confusing," said the 42-year-old South African.
Els suffered a similar fate to McDowell at last week's Byron
Nelson Championship.
"I had one in Texas last week," he said. "I hit it in a
hazard at the 14th hole and found out I'd played the wrong ball.
"I'm thinking, 'You can't play a wrong ball in a hazard' but
a referee tells me, 'No, that rule changed two years ago. You
actually have to identify your ball in a hazard.
"How do you do that at times?," Els added. "If you're, say,
plugged in a hazard, maybe it could have mud on it, you play the
ball.
"I've been a professional since 1989 and I should know the
rules better than any of these youngsters and I still ask for a
ruling over the simplest of things."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)