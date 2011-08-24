GLENEAGLES, Scotland Aug 24 Paul McGinley has what it takes to be a Ryder Cup captain but the Irishman is determined not to canvass for the 2014 post.

"I know that I'm a strong candidate and I would be extremely happy if the captaincy is bestowed on me. But it's important for me to keep my head down, try to play good golf and see how it all evolves," McGinley told Reuters.

"The Ryder Cup captaincy is not something you go out canvassing for. It will be a great honour to be invited to do the job but I think it's important it doesn't become a political battle, the captaincy."

The 44-year-old has formidable credentials -- all three of his appearances have been on winning teams and he sank the decisive putt to ensure Europe triumphed at the Belfry in 2002.

Last year, McGinley was one of Colin Montgomerie's assistants in the dramatic victory over the United States at Celtic Manor, and he led Britain and Ireland to victory in the 2009 Seve Trophy against continental Europe. In two weeks he will again captain Britain and Ireland's Seve Trophy squad.

"There is a long list of candidates," McGinley acknowledged on Wednesday at Gleneagles, the venue for the 2014 match.

"I don't want to make it sound as though they are my opposition at this stage, but they will be on the minds of those selecting the captain.

"The logical ones are Paul Lawrie, an Open champion from Scotland, with the match being played in Scotland; Miguel Angel Jimenez will be coming to that part of his career, having been a Ryder Cup vice-captain to Seve (Ballesteros) in 1997.

"Darren (Clarke) has a strong case; Thomas Bjorn is another. I'm sure there are one or two I've missed, too.

"There are three years still to go and it's important for whoever gets the captaincy to be on tour and playing well enough to still be in the mix with his players.

"I'm a firm believer that the captain should still be on the tour. I think that fact has been proved by our successes over the years.

"If you're still playing on the tour you are still familiar with the players. You can play with them, understand them, you hear what's going on week in, week out. I think that's very important if you want to be a good captain."

McGinley spoke on the eve of the Johnnie Walker Championship which features Europe's last successful Ryder Cup captain, Montgomerie, and next year's skipper in the U.S., Jose Maria Olazabal.

Edoardo Molinari, whose spectacular finish to win at Gleneagles last year prompted Montgomerie to hand him a Ryder Cup wild card, is in a field which also includes his Celtic Manor team mate and brother, Francesco. (Editing by Robert Woodward)