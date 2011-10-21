CASTELLON, Spain Oct 21 World number three and U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy has left International Sports Management to join rival management company Horizon.

In a statement on Friday, ISM boss Andrew 'Chubby' Chandler said: "It has been an honour representing Rory for four years and we take great pride in the role ISM has played in guiding him successfully through his formative years as a professional golfer.

"Under our management he has grown into an international figure and he leaves us as a major champion. We wish Rory every success."

Chandler's stable had included the winners of the year's first three majors in U.S. Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, McIlroy and Darren Clarke, the British Open winner, and going into the U.S PGA in Atlanta there was talk of a "Chubby Slam" until American Keegan Bradley intervened.

ISM also handles the affairs of world number two Lee Westwood and 2010 British Open winner Louis Oosthuizen.

Northern Irishman McIlroy will now join up with his compatriot, friend and successful Ryder Cup partner Graeme McDowell.

Horizon chief Conor Ridge was unavailable for comment on the move by McIlroy.

